Craven County Sheriff’s Office and NC Department of Insurance host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the North Carolina Department of Insurance to host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.(Drug Enforcement Agency)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the North Carolina Department of Insurance to host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Craven County residents will have an opportunity to dispose of their potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs during the event.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be at No. 7 Township Fire Department, located at 1705 Old Cherry Point Road in New Bern.

