Community members to honor Vietnam veterans during a ceremony at Camp Lejeune

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Camp Lejeune Marines, sailors and civilians, as well as community leaders and former service members, will recognize Vietnam War veterans during a ceremony at the Onslow Vietnam Veterans Memorial in the Lejeune Memorial Gardens.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

During the ceremony, there will be an honorary wreath laying as well as a firing detail. There will be multiple speakers during the ceremony, including Col. Michael Jernigan and Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips.

The address for the event is 109 Montford Landing Rd, Jacksonville, NC 28540.

