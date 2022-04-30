Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy Saturday comes with light spot showers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Light scattered showers will dot the radar today. A weak warm front will remain stalled over the East as we start the weekend, leading to off and on rain drops through the day. The cloud cover that comes with the rain will stay thick from sunrise to sunset, keeping our highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 50s even as skies start to clear.

We’ll start our Sunday with a few patchy clouds near the coast, and while those clouds will be difficult to fully shake, mostly sunny skies will be the norm to wrap up the weekend. Highs will return to the low 80s under the increased sunshine, so don’t let Saturday’s cooler weather get you down. A breeze out of the south will blow in at 5 to 10 mph. Heavy rain will ride along a frontal boundary that will arrive late Sunday night into the pre-dawn hours of Monday. Rumbles of thunder are expected however severe weather is unlikely.

Mostly sunny skies will return on Monday before another round of fronts move in Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will stay well above average, in the mid to upper 80s to start the work week. Rainfall chances will reach their peak for the week on Wednesday, calming down by Thursday and Friday.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with patchy sprinkles or a few light raindrops. High of 70. Wind: E 5-10. Rain chance 30%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 81. Wind: SW 10-15. Rain chance grows to 40% Sunday night.

Monday

Warm and muggy with a high of 84. Wind: SW 5.

Tuesday

Partly sunny with isolated showers. Wind: SW-10. High of 85. Rain chance: 30%.

Wednesday

Increasing chance of late day showers and storms. Wind: SW 10-15+. High 85. Rain chance: 60%.

