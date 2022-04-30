Advertisement

Carteret County hosts hazardous waste drop-off event Saturday

The Coastal Environmental Partnership (CEP) is hosting a household hazardous waste recycling...
The Coastal Environmental Partnership (CEP) is hosting a household hazardous waste recycling event on Saturday for residents of Carteret County. The event will take place in the Carteret County Health Department parking lot from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Coastal Environmental Partnership (CEP) is hosting a household hazardous waste recycling event on Saturday for residents of Carteret County.

This event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carteret County Health Department parking lot, located at 3820 Bridges Street in Morehead City.

Staff will be onsite to collect small quantities of waste products like automotive fluids, lawn and gardening pesticides, and paint. Materials such as infectious waste, solvents, gas cylinders, commercial waste, radioactive waste, ammunition, and explosives are prohibited.

Staff at the event will be offering convenient drive-thru disposal of items so participants can remain inside their vehicles. The waste recycling event is available only to Carteret County residents with proof of residency.

CEP is a public solid waste management authority that serves Carteret, Craven, and Pamlico Counties. CEP provides residents with an environmentally sound and cost-effective system of solid waste disposal and sponsors a series of household hazardous waste collection days in the three counties.

For more information about this event, or to find out about future collection events, visit www.carteretcountync.gov or call the Carteret County Public Works Department at (252) 648-7878.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Old Stantonsburg Road near the Highway 11 overpass.
Driver dies in fiery Greenville crash
The teacher was charged by Jacksonville police on Thursday.
CHIEF: Video shows students in various stages of undress
(Top) Trent McGee, Aileen Peacock. (Bottom) Lauren Phillips, Kimber Stone.
Chamber staffer in critical condition, others in fair or good after Greenville crash
Police say the moped driver pulled out in front of the pickup truck.
Newport woman killed in moped accident
WCPS to build new elementary school
Eastern Carolina county receives grant for new elementary school

Latest News

(Source: NC GOP
PCC hosts NC GOP candidate forum on Saturday
The North of the River Association (NOTRA) and Coalition Against Racism (CAR) are hosting a...
NOTRA and CAR hosts listening forum for Pitt County candidates Saturday
The 5th Annual PCC Car Club Car Show on Saturday will feature special guest Tom Wopat. Wopat is...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star to meet fans at 5th Annual PCC Car Club Car Show Saturday
Eastern Carolina county sheriff’s office starting new Junior Citizens’ Academy
Eastern Carolina county sheriff’s office starting new Junior Citizens’ Academy