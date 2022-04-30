Carteret County hosts hazardous waste drop-off event Saturday

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Coastal Environmental Partnership (CEP) is hosting a household hazardous waste recycling event on Saturday for residents of Carteret County.

This event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carteret County Health Department parking lot, located at 3820 Bridges Street in Morehead City.

Staff will be onsite to collect small quantities of waste products like automotive fluids, lawn and gardening pesticides, and paint. Materials such as infectious waste, solvents, gas cylinders, commercial waste, radioactive waste, ammunition, and explosives are prohibited.

Staff at the event will be offering convenient drive-thru disposal of items so participants can remain inside their vehicles. The waste recycling event is available only to Carteret County residents with proof of residency.

CEP is a public solid waste management authority that serves Carteret, Craven, and Pamlico Counties. CEP provides residents with an environmentally sound and cost-effective system of solid waste disposal and sponsors a series of household hazardous waste collection days in the three counties.

For more information about this event, or to find out about future collection events, visit www.carteretcountync.gov or call the Carteret County Public Works Department at (252) 648-7878.

