Camp Lejeune Toxic Water Survivors hold rally in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today, Camp Lejeune Toxic Water Survivors are hosting a rally at the intersection of North Marine Blvd. and Western Blvd.

This will be the third time the group will be gathering in Jacksonville to continue spreading the word about Camp Lejeune. Event organizers say they expect the ‘Camp Lejeune Justice Act’ to soon pass and be signed into law. The act would eliminate burdensome red tape to ensure that those exposed to chemicals, including servicemembers can receive their day in court.

Congressman Greg Murphy is scheduled to make an appearance at 2:00 p.m. to help push the importance of this legislation.

