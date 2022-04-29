Advertisement

Whistleblower told FDA about baby formula issues months before recall, complaint says

FILE PHOTO - A whistleblower alerted the FDA to alleged safety lapses at a baby formula plant...
FILE PHOTO - A whistleblower alerted the FDA to alleged safety lapses at a baby formula plant months before recalls happened, a complaint shows.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A whistleblower complained to the Food and Drug Administration about safety concerns months before infant formula was taken off store shelves, according to newly released documents.

Three popular brands of formula produced at the Abbott Nutrition plant in Sturgis, Michigan were recalled in February.

Multiple babies got a rare and serious bacterial infection after drinking the formula, and two children died.

The recall included several types of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare brand products.

The whistleblower complaint was sent in October and released this week.

A former employee at the plant laid out concerns about poor cleaning practices, falsified records and instances where employees knowingly put out formula that may have been contaminated.

The complaint says the employee was fired for raising safety concerns, and he was one of several people who came forward about safety issues.

Abbott said it’s investigating and cooperating with the FDA’s investigation.

The federal agency also is under scrutiny for its handling of the case. After receiving the complaint in October, the former employee was not interviewed until December.

The FDA did not do an in-person inspection of the Sturgis facility until January.

