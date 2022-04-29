Weighing possibility of a menthol cigarette ban

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The FDA is considering a ban on all menthol cigarettes. The proposal includes banning flavored cigars as well. Supporters said it’s a push to save lives. WITN talked to state health leaders, business owners and people living in Eastern Carolina to get their thoughts.

“I’m a smoker, since the teenage years,” said Antonio Sadler. Sadler knows the reality of how hard it is to break a smoking habit. “I wanna emphasize nicotine; that’s the addiction.”

The FDA said part of the reasoning behind their support of a ban is how easy menthol cigarettes are to get - and stay - addicted to.

“Some studies show it is harder to quit if you’ve been using menthol,” said NCDHHS State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Tilson.

While the FDA rules would apply to all states, state health officials say Black people in North Carolina are disproportionately impacted by the use of menthol in cigarettes.

“75 percent of our teenage smokers including our Black teenage smokers use menthol,” said Tilson. “About 77 percent of our adult Black smokers use menthol. That’s about three times as high as our white smokers, which is about 25 percent and our Latinx smokers - about 30 percent.”

Those cigarettes are a hot commodity at David Rizek’s convenience store.

“The menthol cigarettes is number one seller,” said Rizek who owns Kash & Kerry in Greenville. He said about 75 to 80 percent of the cigarettes he sells are menthol.

“They have choices. I mean, look, it’s many, many choices we have here,” Rizek explained as he motioned toward shelves stocked with various cigarette brands and varieties, “but if they take the menthol out, definitely sure it will hurt our business.”

Others feel that more extreme measures than banning menthol alone should be taken.

“I would prefer that they just ban all cigarettes. It’s certainly harmful for your health; it’s been proven. So instead of just menthol, as a whole - all cigarettes,” said Greenville resident Mary Alice Yarbrough.

Numbers from the state show that cigarette smoking is responsible for more than 14,000 deaths every year. For each death, 30 more people are sick or live with a disability because of tobacco use.

