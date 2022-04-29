Undefeated Washington softball keeps rolling with win at Croatan

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Washington softball is undefeated this season the Pam Pack hit the road to face Croatan.

They got started right away in the first Addison Miller fly deep to left, good enough to score Laci Campbell.

Emma Orr then the grounder to the left side, close play at first, ball is high. Olivia Paszt hustles around and scores.

Erin Everett doing work in the circle, her and the defense kept Croatan off the board. The Pam Pack remain undefeated with a 14-0 win. They have a big game with one loss SouthWest Edgecombe Friday night.

