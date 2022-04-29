Advertisement

POLICE: Jacksonville teacher secretly recorded students

Stephen Bera
Stephen Bera(Clayton Bauman | Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say an Eastern Carolina teacher is accused of secretly recording students at a middle school.

Jacksonville police have charged Stephen Bera with secretly using or installing a photography device with the intent to capture the image of another without their consent.

Bera is a teacher at New Bridge Middle School.

With the help of the school system on Thursday, police seized the recording device and other evidence from the man’s classroom. Bera was arrested later at his Jacksonville home.

Police say more charges are coming against the teacher as they consult with the District Attorney’s Office.

“We are asking anyone with knowledge of this incident to contact to the Jacksonville Police Department,” said Lr. Christopher Funcke. “We are currently working with Onslow County school officials to identify victims and will be reaching out to those involved.”

Anyone with information on this case should contact police at 910-938-5039.

Bera was given a $25,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Top) Trent McGee, Aileen Peacock. (Bottom) Lauren Phillips, Kimber Stone.
Chamber staffer in critical condition, others in fair or good after Greenville crash
Apartment building on fire
Eastern Carolinians consider possibility of World War III
NCIS investigation
WITN INVESTIGATES: Two of three child deaths at Camp Lejeune were sisters
Emontae Hall
Teen charged with attempted murder in Kinston shooting
Ian Bundy, Eddie Martin
Rocky Mount pair faced with additional sex crime charges against minors

Latest News

50th Grifton Shad Festival
Grifton Shad Festival returns for 50th year
It happened on Old Stantonsburg Road near the Highway 11 overpass.
Driver dies in fiery Greenville crash
Food Lion Feeds food drive
Food Lion Feeds to host food drive to help those in need
The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its first Junior Citizens' Academy
Eastern Carolina county sheriff’s office starting new Junior Citizens’ Academy