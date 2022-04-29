POLICE: Jacksonville teacher secretly recorded students

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say an Eastern Carolina teacher is accused of secretly recording students at a middle school.

Jacksonville police have charged Stephen Bera with secretly using or installing a photography device with the intent to capture the image of another without their consent.

Bera is a teacher at New Bridge Middle School.

With the help of the school system on Thursday, police seized the recording device and other evidence from the man’s classroom. Bera was arrested later at his Jacksonville home.

Police say more charges are coming against the teacher as they consult with the District Attorney’s Office.

“We are asking anyone with knowledge of this incident to contact to the Jacksonville Police Department,” said Lr. Christopher Funcke. “We are currently working with Onslow County school officials to identify victims and will be reaching out to those involved.”

Anyone with information on this case should contact police at 910-938-5039.

Bera was given a $25,000 secured bond.

