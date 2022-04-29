Advertisement

Panthers select NC STate offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu at 6th overall in NFL Draft

6-foot-4, 310 pound lineman is expected to play right away
Ikem Ekwonu
Ikem Ekwonu(MGN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers addressed a longstanding need by selecting offensive tackle Ikem ``Ickey’' Ekwonu from North Carolina State with the sixth pick in the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Ekwonu is expected to start right away at left tackle. Ekwonu was the first offensive player taken in Thursday night’s draft following five defensive players being chosen.

The Panthers don’t have a draft pick in the second or third round after trading for quarterback Sam Darnold and cornerback C.J. Henderson last year.

Their next pick is in the fourth round at No. 137.

