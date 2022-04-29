Advertisement

North Carolina man accused of shooting at US marshal

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _Court records say a North Carolina man has been charged after shots were fired at a U.S. marshal and a police officer.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Tyree Ray Long, 25, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, according to an arrest warrant. Specifically, the warrant says he is accused of firing 10 shots from a handgun at a U.S. marshal.

During a foot chase, the warrant says he also fired a shot at a Winston-Salem police officer. Officials say neither the marshal nor the police officer was hurt.

