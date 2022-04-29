Advertisement

Newport woman killed in moped accident

Police say the moped driver pulled out in front of the pickup truck.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County woman was killed when her moped was hit by a pickup truck.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Thursday on Roberts Road near the Moose Lodge.

Newport police say Lorraine Gunther pulled her moped out in the path of the pickup truck which was heading west on Roberts Road. The impact threw the woman off of the moped.

The 51-year-old woman was critically injured and died later at Carteret Health Care.

Police say Gunther didn’t yield the right of way to the pickup truck and that no charges are pending at this time.

