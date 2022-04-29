Newport woman killed in moped accident

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County woman was killed when her moped was hit by a pickup truck.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Thursday on Roberts Road near the Moose Lodge.

Newport police say Lorraine Gunther pulled her moped out in the path of the pickup truck which was heading west on Roberts Road. The impact threw the woman off of the moped.

The 51-year-old woman was critically injured and died later at Carteret Health Care.

Police say Gunther didn’t yield the right of way to the pickup truck and that no charges are pending at this time.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.