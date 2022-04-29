J.H. Rose baseball blanks New Bern on the road

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -14th ranked J.H. Rose hit the road to face of with New Bern in the Big Carolina Conference.

Ace Chase Anderson doing his thing out there. Hanging k’s and 0′s Thursday evening.

Davidson commit Brycen Champey showing off some D-1 defense. The bench loved it too.

Rose did get the bats going Andrew Wallen singles in Cam Greenway to get insurance in the 3rd.

Greenway would drive one in a little later, A.J. Briley scored. Rampants pull out the 7-0 victory winning back-to-back nights after falling to Conley on Tuesday.

