Advertisement

Jacksonville business owner charged with trafficking opium/heroin

Onslow County deputies, along with Jacksonville police, the FBI, and NCIS have been...
Onslow County deputies, along with Jacksonville police, the FBI, and NCIS have been investigating Carrollton Jenkins.(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of a Jacksonville business has been charged with multiple drug counts after a raid last week.

Onslow County deputies, along with Jacksonville police, the FBI, and NCIS have been investigating Carrollton Jenkins.

The man’s business, CarKey Motors on Lejeune Boulevard, was raided where 300 dosage units of fentanyl-based pills, six ounces of powdered fentanyl, along with a pill press and electronic devices were seized.

At his home, deputies say more fentanyl-based pills were found, as well as metal cast dies for a pill press.

Jenkins was charged with multiple drug counts, including two counts of trafficking opium or heroin.

He’s being held on a $1 million secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Top) Trent McGee, Aileen Peacock. (Bottom) Lauren Phillips, Kimber Stone.
Chamber staffer in critical condition, others in fair or good after Greenville crash
Apartment building on fire
Eastern Carolinians consider possibility of World War III
NCIS investigation
WITN INVESTIGATES: Two of three child deaths at Camp Lejeune were sisters
Emontae Hall
Teen charged with attempted murder in Kinston shooting
It happened on Old Stantonsburg Road near the Highway 11 overpass.
Driver dies in fiery Greenville crash

Latest News

Havelock police say a man was grazed by two bullets in the parking lot of the Days Inn on U.S....
Havelock police release pics of Days Inn shooting suspects
The teacher was charged by Jacksonville police on Thursday.
POLICE: Jacksonville teacher secretly recorded students
Police say the moped driver pulled out in front of the pickup truck.
Newport woman killed in moped accident
WCPS to build new elementary school
Eastern Carolina county receives grant for new elementary school