Jacksonville business owner charged with trafficking opium/heroin

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of a Jacksonville business has been charged with multiple drug counts after a raid last week.

Onslow County deputies, along with Jacksonville police, the FBI, and NCIS have been investigating Carrollton Jenkins.

The man’s business, CarKey Motors on Lejeune Boulevard, was raided where 300 dosage units of fentanyl-based pills, six ounces of powdered fentanyl, along with a pill press and electronic devices were seized.

At his home, deputies say more fentanyl-based pills were found, as well as metal cast dies for a pill press.

Jenkins was charged with multiple drug counts, including two counts of trafficking opium or heroin.

He’s being held on a $1 million secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.