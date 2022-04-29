Hurricanes top Devils to stay red hot to close season
Carolina 6, New Jersey 3
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes closed out a record-setting regular season with a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils.
The Hurricanes added to their franchise records for wins (54) and points (116) in a season.
Ethan Bear, Martin Necas, Teuvo Teravainen, Steven Lorentz and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Hurricanes.
Carolina takes a six-game winning streak into the postseason.
