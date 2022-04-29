Advertisement

Hurricanes top Devils to stay red hot to close season

Carolina 6, New Jersey 3
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes closed out a record-setting regular season with a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils.

The Hurricanes added to their franchise records for wins (54) and points (116) in a season.

Ethan Bear, Martin Necas, Teuvo Teravainen, Steven Lorentz and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Hurricanes.

Carolina takes a six-game winning streak into the postseason.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Top) Trent McGee, Aileen Peacock. (Bottom) Lauren Phillips, Kimber Stone.
Chamber staffer in criticial condition, others in fair or good after Greenville crash
NCIS investigation
WITN INVESTIGATES: Two of three child deaths at Camp Lejeune were sisters
Sheriff: Man dies from electrocution outside Seven Springs
Apartment building on fire
Eastern Carolinians consider possibility of World War III
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly

Latest News

J.H. Rose baseball blanks New Bern on the road
J.H. Rose baseball blanks New Bern on the road
Rose baseball blanks New Bern
J.H. Rose baseball blanks New Bern on the road
Washington blanks Croatan on the road
Undefeated Washington softball keeps rolling with win at Croatan
Taniyah Thompson goes up for a layup in ECU's 72-64 win over Tulane Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020...
ECU women’s basketball leading scorer Taniyah Thompson enters transfer portal