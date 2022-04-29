Havelock police release pics of Days Inn shooting suspects

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released surveillance photos of people wanted in a shooting at an Eastern Carolina hotel earlier this month.

Havelock police say a man was grazed by two bullets in the parking lot of the Days Inn on U.S. 70. The shooting happened in the early hours of April 16th.

Police say the suspects are believed to be from the Greenville area. Included was a picture of their car, as well.

Anyone with information on the gunmen is urged to call Havelock police at 252-447-3212.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.