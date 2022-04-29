Advertisement

Grifton Shad Festival returns for 50th year

50th Grifton Shad Festival
50th Grifton Shad Festival(Grifton Shad Festival)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Grifton Shad Festival is officially underway. This is the town’s 50th festival after missing the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Grifton Shad Festival is one of the most time-honored and longest-running festivals in all of North Carolina. It is the oldest festival in Pitt County and the second oldest in Eastern Carolina.

Grifton Shad Festival Interview

The festival runs through Saturday. There will be live entertainment, food, vendors, and a petting zoo with pony rides.

Click here for the full schedule of events.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Top) Trent McGee, Aileen Peacock. (Bottom) Lauren Phillips, Kimber Stone.
Chamber staffer in critical condition, others in fair or good after Greenville crash
Apartment building on fire
Eastern Carolinians consider possibility of World War III
NCIS investigation
WITN INVESTIGATES: Two of three child deaths at Camp Lejeune were sisters
Emontae Hall
Teen charged with attempted murder in Kinston shooting
Ian Bundy, Eddie Martin
Rocky Mount pair faced with additional sex crime charges against minors

Latest News

Stephen Bera
POLICE: Jacksonville teacher secretly recorded students
It happened on Old Stantonsburg Road near the Highway 11 overpass.
Driver dies in fiery Greenville crash
Food Lion Feeds food drive
Food Lion Feeds to host food drive to help those in need
The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its first Junior Citizens' Academy
Eastern Carolina county sheriff’s office starting new Junior Citizens’ Academy