Advertisement

Ft. Bragg soldier killed, others injured in military vehicle accident

By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ft. Bragg, N.C. (WITN) -A Soldier from Ft. Bragg was killed and three others were injured in a military vehicle accident Thursday at Fort Bragg.

The Army says those who were injured were treated at the scene and then taken to Womack Army Medical Center.

The Army is investigating the accident but has not provided further information about what happened at this time

They say the name of the soldier who died will be released 24 hours after the family has been notified.

That crash follows another deadly one for military members here in North Carolina in recent months. Back in January two Camp Lejune Marines were killed in a military vehicle rollover crash.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Top) Trent McGee, Aileen Peacock. (Bottom) Lauren Phillips, Kimber Stone.
Chamber staffer in criticial condition, others in fair or good after Greenville crash
NCIS investigation
WITN INVESTIGATES: Two of three child deaths at Camp Lejeune were sisters
Sheriff: Man dies from electrocution outside Seven Springs
Apartment building on fire
Eastern Carolinians consider possibility of World War III
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly

Latest News

25 years of reporting in ENC: Working through & covering a pandemic
25 years of reporting in ENC: Working through & covering a pandemic
ENC voters head to the polls as early voting opens
ENC voters head to the polls as early voting opens
Teen charged with attempted murder in Kinston shooting
Teen charged with attempted murder in Kinston shooting
Martin County family begs for answers four years after murder
Martin County family begs for answers four years after murder