Food Lion Feeds to host food drive to help those in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Food Lion Feeds is teaming up with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, along with Curtis Media and WITN, to hold a four-day food drive.

The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina at Greenville and New Bern together serve 10 counties – Edgecombe, Greene, Lenior, Pitt, Wilson, Carteret, Craven, Jones, Onslow, and Pamlico. Within those 10 counties, 1 in 7 people is living in food-insecure households. 1 in 5 of those are children.

The food drive starts Monday, May 9, and runs through Thursday, May 12. The event will be held each day from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at different Food Lion stores throughout Eastern Carolina. At each location, there will be a Curtis Media radio station and a WITN news personality. Below is a list of locations:

Monday 5/9 Store Location: 1304 W Vernon Ave, Kinston NC 28504 Radio Station: Beach Boogie & Blues (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.) News Personality: Justin Lundy

Tuesday 5/10 Store Location: 3301 M.L. King Jr. Blvd, New Bern NC 28561 Radio Station: V 103.3 (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.) News Personality: Maddie Kerth

Wednesday 5/11 Store Location: 4822 Old Tar Road, Winterville NC 28590 Radio Station: 106.5 WSFL (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.) News Personality: Dave Jordan

Thursday 5/12 Store Location: 4330 E. Tenth Street, Greenville NC 27858 Radio Station: 101.9 Kiss FM (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.) News Personality: Courtney Bunting



Rising costs due to inflation are impacting the Food Bank’s budgets, but more importantly, are causing even more strain on those within the community. The Food Bank says it has heard from folks that inflation and gas price right now are leading more people to need the hunger relief system in the last two months.

If you plan on dropping off a donation, the Food Bank says the most needed items include canned fruits, veggies, meat, beans and soup, cereal, pasta, peanut butter, hygiene items, household items, and paper products.

Click here to learn more about how you can donate now. For every $1 donated, the Food Bank can generally provide 5 meals.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.