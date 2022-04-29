Eastern Carolina county sheriff’s office starting new Junior Citizens’ Academy

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina county sheriff’s office is starting a new Junior Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its first academy for residents, ages 14 to 17-years-old. The academy will meet each Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting June 16th. The academy will meet for six weeks with graduation held on July 21.

The six-week sessions will include:

Orientation and GOALS to keep young people successful in their later years, and more

Jail tour

Participation in Teen Court

DWI and drug detection

Tour of 911 Center and observation of live dispatching of Fire, EMS, Police, and Sheriff’s deputies.

Evidence Collection and CSI (Crime Scene Investigation)

K9 demonstration

Will be given controlled role-playing scenarios: students will respond to a scene acting as a responding deputy and determine the nature of the call, the appropriate action needed to resolve the call, and the proper procedures within the law.

To learn more about the academy you can contact Captain Bruce Dixon at 910-989-4007. You can also email him at bruce_dixon@onslowcountync.gov for an application and enrollment.

