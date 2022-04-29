Advertisement

Eastern Carolina county receives grant for new elementary school

WCPS to build new elementary school
WCPS to build new elementary school
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Wayne County Public Schools has learned the county will receive an additional $9 million grant for the construction of a new elementary school.

The money from the Needs-Based Public School Grant Funds, in addition to the $15 million previously awarded in 2020, will help build the new Fremont Elementary School.

“We are very pleased to receive these additional funds and look forward to breaking ground on the new Fremont Elementary in the near future,” states Dr. David Lewis, superintendent.

The new school will have the same design as the recently built Meadow Lane Elementary. The school will be able to accommodate more than three times as many students as the current school of approximately 200 students, which will be vital for helping address K-3 class-size needs in Northern Wayne County. It will also have energy efficient HVAC systems, upgraded furniture and technology, and advanced safety and security features.

