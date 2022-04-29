Driver dies in fiery Greenville crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A driver was killed late Thursday night when their car crashed and burst into flames in Greenville.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. on Old Stantonsburg Road near the Highway 11 overpass.

Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the car was going at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, ran off the right side of the highway, and hit a utility pole. The car then caught on fire.

The name of the driver is awaiting confirmation from the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to police.

The crash took out power to the area, and the road was closed for several hours as crews worked to restore electrical service.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

