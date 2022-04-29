Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Variably cloudy Saturday with a little rain possible

Pleasantly cool weather Saturday before a warmer Sunday
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
By Phillip Williams
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cooler than average pattern is over ENC and will stay with us through Saturday. We’ll see highs around 70 Saturday with warmer air returning Sunday and into next week. A front will set up over the state Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy skies Saturday with a low chance for some light rain. Keep an eye to the northwest or check on the WITN Weather App First Alert Radar to see if any wet weather is approaching from the northwest. Most areas will get less than a tenth of an inch of rain, if any.

Sunday will have highs in the low 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy and a light southwesterly breeze will return. Sunday night may see a stray shower or storm. Monday will be partly sunny with a summery feel as highs reach the mid 80s.

Temperatures will be heading up into the 80s much of next week. Dew points won’t be reaching summer levels quite yet, but will be edging up to some of the highest levels we’ve seen so far this season. While a stray shower could happen any day next week, Wednesday looks to be the main day for higher rain chances.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low of 53. Wind: E 6.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with patchy sprinkles or a few light raindrops. High of 70. Wind: E 5-10. Rain chance 30%.

Sunday

Partly cloudy with a high of 81. Wind: SW 10-15. Rain chance grows to 40% Sunday night.

Monday

Warm and muggy with a high of 84. Wind: SW 5.

Tuesday

Partly sunny with isolated showers. Wind: SW-10. High of 85.

Wednesday

Increasing chance of late day showers and storms. Wind: SW 10-15+. High 85. Rain chance 40%.

