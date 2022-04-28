Advertisement

Teen arrested for part in shooting, police continue search for another suspect

Kinston Police(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -A teen has been arrested for his part in the mid-March shooting of Aldaquan Veal.

The 16-year-old has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The young person is currently at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Police are still searching for suspect, Asante Collins.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Police say the caller may get a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

