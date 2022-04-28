Advertisement

St. Peter’s Spring craft fair Saturday

St. Peter's Church Spring Craft Fair
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina church is having a spring craft fair Saturday to support projects outside of normal expenses.

St. Peter’s Helen Uebler said the creative fellowship craft group will be providing hand crafted items for sale. The sale will also include products from a number of local vendors too.

Uebler said they will offer items like pottery, crocheted/knitted items, woods crafts and more. Food will also be available for purchase with proceeds going back to the church to support special projects.

The event will take place Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the parking lot across from the church’s life center. If it rains, the sale will take place in the Spiritual Life Center.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Man dies from electrocution outside Seven Springs
NCIS investigation
WITN INVESTIGATES: Two of three child deaths at Camp Lejeune were sisters
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
State lawmakers break ground at Washington-Warren Airport
$20 million worth of improvements coming to Eastern Carolina airport
Apartment building on fire
Eastern Carolinians consider possibility of World War III

Latest News

St. Peter's Church Spring Craft Fair
St. Peter's Church Spring Craft Fair
Road closure announced.
Road closed in Bertie County for cross-line pipe replacement
Early voting in Pitt County.
Early voting kicks off today
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, April 28th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, April 28th at 4:30am