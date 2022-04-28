St. Peter’s Spring craft fair Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina church is having a spring craft fair Saturday to support projects outside of normal expenses.

St. Peter’s Helen Uebler said the creative fellowship craft group will be providing hand crafted items for sale. The sale will also include products from a number of local vendors too.

Uebler said they will offer items like pottery, crocheted/knitted items, woods crafts and more. Food will also be available for purchase with proceeds going back to the church to support special projects.

The event will take place Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the parking lot across from the church’s life center. If it rains, the sale will take place in the Spiritual Life Center.

