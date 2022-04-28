Advertisement

Several chamber of commerce leaders injured in Greenville accident

(Top) Trent McGee, Aileen Peacock. (Bottom) Lauren Phillips, Kimber Stone.
(Top) Trent McGee, Aileen Peacock. (Bottom) Lauren Phillips, Kimber Stone.(Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple members of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce’s leadership team are in the hospital following a vehicle accident on Wednesday.

Greenville police tell WITN that President & CEO Trent McGee, Director of Member Relations & Programs Kimber Stone, Director of Talent & Events Aileen Peacock, and Director of Marketing & Communications Lauren Phillips are in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said that the crash happened Wednesday afternoon around 1:00 on Memorial Drive between O’Hagan Place and View Drive.

Investigators said that Carlton Gaskins, 65, of Ahoskie, was heading south on Memorial Drive when his Dodge pickup truck crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic, side-swiped a Chevy pickup, and then crashed head-on into a Toyota SUV driven by Phillips.

Gaskins was also taken to the hospital with what police said were serious injuries. Police have charged him with failure to maintain lane control and driving left of center.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and more charges are possible.

