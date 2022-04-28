Rocky Mount pair faced with additional sex crime charges against minors

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Two men are facing more sex crime charges against minors after police dug deeper into their investigation in Rocky Mount.

Back in March, Roanoke Rapids police charged Eddie Martin, 48, and Ian Bundy, 30, with 83 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of minors.

Thursday police announced 24 more charges of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor for Martin and Bundy.

According to police, officers found the pair had been buying, selling, and trading 1,000′s of videos depicting children ranging from babies to teenagers forced to perform sexual acts with adult males.

Both Martin and Bundy are at the Halifax County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

The two had their second appearance in court Thursday.

Police said their investigation began last year when they got the case from the North Carolina Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.