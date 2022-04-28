Advertisement

Rocky Mount pair faced with additional sex crime charges against minors

Ian Bundy, Eddie Martin
Ian Bundy, Eddie Martin(Roanoke Rapids police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Two men are facing more sex crime charges against minors after police dug deeper into their investigation in Rocky Mount.

Back in March, Roanoke Rapids police charged Eddie Martin, 48, and Ian Bundy, 30, with 83 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of minors.

Thursday police announced 24 more charges of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor for Martin and Bundy.

According to police, officers found the pair had been buying, selling, and trading 1,000′s of videos depicting children ranging from babies to teenagers forced to perform sexual acts with adult males.

Both Martin and Bundy are at the Halifax County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

The two had their second appearance in court Thursday.

Police said their investigation began last year when they got the case from the North Carolina Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Man dies from electrocution outside Seven Springs
NCIS investigation
WITN INVESTIGATES: Two of three child deaths at Camp Lejeune were sisters
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
State lawmakers break ground at Washington-Warren Airport
$20 million worth of improvements coming to Eastern Carolina airport
Apartment building on fire
Eastern Carolinians consider possibility of World War III

Latest News

St. Peter's Church Spring Craft Fair
St. Peter’s Spring craft fair Saturday
St. Peter's Church Spring Craft Fair
St. Peter's Church Spring Craft Fair
Road closure announced.
Road closed in Bertie County for cross-line pipe replacement
Early voting in Pitt County.
Early voting kicks off today