BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in Bertie County may need to travel another route today.

Brick Mill road in Bertie County near Aulander and Ahoskie will be closed starting at 8:00 a.m. this morning.

The closure comes as crews replace a cross-line pipe.

The work is expected to be complete by 5:00 p.m. today.

