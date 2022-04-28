Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which of these cities gets the most May rainfall in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we enter May, our rainfall averages start going up. Despite the April showers bring May flowers saying, You are more likely to encounter a shower in May than April. Check out the trivia question and see below if you are correct.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 28 (WITN)

Hint: The outer banks don’t get as much rain and other parts of ENC in May.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Apr 28 (WITN)

Yes, New Bern sees the most rain on average in May. New Bern gets 4.25″ while Greenville is close behind at 4.04″. Beaufort and Ocracoke average under 4 inches for the month. Some other locations in east include Jacksonville with 4.20″, Kinston 3.92″, Warsaw 3.90″, Belhaven 4.01″, Williamston 3.69″, Tarboro 3.33″, Rocky Mount 3.31″, and Lewiston 3.41″. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.