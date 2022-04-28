Advertisement

Person injured in shooting, teen charged

Kinston police
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged after injuring someone in a shooting.

Officials said on February 2nd around 11:00 p.m. police went out to a shots fired call in the Simon Bright Public Housing Complex. People were inside the apartment during the shooting and they found several shell casings.

The shooting caused glass to shatter injuring a person in the home. Police said the person had minor injuries and was treated then released by EMS.

On April 27th a 16-year-old was charged in the shooting with attempted murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

The teen is currently at the Pitt County Juvenile Detention.

