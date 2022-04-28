Advertisement

‘Operation Sawzall’ hopes to put brakes on catalytic converter thefts

27 people were rounded up last week.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three Eastern Carolina counties hope to put the brakes on catalytic converter thefts with the arrests of 27 people.

‘Operation Sawzall’ began in February, so named because thieves use the battery-operated devices to cut off the highly valuable converters from underneath parked vehicles.

Onslow County deputies say so far this year they’ve seen a 107% jump in the thefts, already surpassing 2020 totals in just the first four months this year.

In February, Onslow County began sharing information with New Hanover and Pender counties, centering on a criminal enterprise they say was headed by Emerson Jordan.

Deputies say Jordan would have people steal the catalytic converters, from businesses, homes, and even churches.

“If they would ride by a location like a church in a rural community, and everybody knows churches have vans, they would be left alone there during the week,” said Col. Chris Thomas. “They would be easy targets for them.”

It is a costly theft for unsuspecting vehicle owners. Converters range anywhere from $1,500 to $3,000 to replace and deputies say thieves target vehicles left unattended.

The 27 people arrested are facing a total of 423 felony charges in the three counties.

Since the roundup, Onslow County says they have not seen any more recent converter thefts.

