Martin County family begs for answers four years after murder

BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday marks four years since a Martin County man was shot to death. The Martin County Sheriff’s office still has not made any arrests in that case. Family members and investigators are continuing to plead for anyone with answers to come forward.

“Woke up this morning in tears. It’s just been a tough four years for me,” said Tafari Griffin’s mother Nancy Simmons. For Simmons, time hasn’t healed the pain of losing her son. “I just want justice for my baby even though it won’t justify my pain.”

All family members have now are fond memories of the 27-year-old. “If you needed anything he would help you. He was just a loving person,” said Griffin’s sister Trinittee Simmons.

Tafari’s cousin Lafontae Griffin said he spent a lot of time with Tafari. “He was a good person; had a good heart. He was like my brother.”

Griffin was found shot to death in a Bear Grass home on Hargis Lane. That’s off of Jack Roberson road. Investigators say a witness reported she saw a murder and robbery there. All these years later, deputies tell us they are following leads in the case but have yet to make any arrests.

“Any time that a family loses a loved one to an act of violence, it’s hard for the family,” said Martin County Sheriff’s Office PIO Drew Robinson. “We want to do anything we can obviously to help bring them closure and to help bring those responsible for Tafari’s death to justice,” he explained. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Griffin’s family are begging for anyone who might be able to crack this case to speak up.

“I feel like someone out there knows something,” said Nancy. “I just want the killer off the street.”

There is a $6,000 reward for anyone offering information that leads to an arrest. That’s being funded by the state along with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office’s number is (252) 789-4500. Martin County Crime Stoppers can be reached at (252) 792-8800.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.