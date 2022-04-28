Teen charged with attempted murder in Kinston shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A teenager is behind bars for damaging property in a shooting Wednesday.

Kinston police went out to a shots fired call Wednesday on the 1500 block of Queens Road.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting, but the property was damaged.

Several people who saw the shooting described the gunman to officers.

Police later Emontae Hall walking near the intersection of N. Herritage St. and Glenwood Ave.

Hall, a 19-year-old, was charged with attempted murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Hall is at the Lenoir County Jail under a $250,000 bond.

