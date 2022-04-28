Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny and cool today; Next rain chance Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cooler than average pattern is over ENC and will stay with us through Saturday. We’ll see the highs in the mid to upper 60s through Saturday with warm air returning Sunday into next week. A front will set up over the state tomorrow and Saturday. Clouds will build in from the northwest through Friday and give us an overcast Saturday with a chance for some light rain. Overnight lows will dip to the 40s for Thursday night so anticipate clicking on the heat again. No AC needed again until at least Monday.

An active pattern next week could help our rainfall deficit a bit. About an inch of rain is within reason as scattered showers are possible Monday through next Thursday. At that point, temperatures will also be heading up into the 80s again. Dew points won’t be reaching summer levels quite yet, but will be edging up to some of the highest levels we’ve seen so far this season.

Thursday

Mostly Sunny and dry. High of 67. Wind: NW 12.

Friday

Trending cloudier. High of 69. Wind: E 6.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain. High of 67. Wind: E 5-10. Rain chance 40%.

Sunday

Partly cloudy with a high of 77. Wind: SW 10-15. Rain chance: 20%.

Monday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 82. Wind: SW10 G15. Rain chance: 20%.

