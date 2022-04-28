ILM airport announces nonstop routes to New Haven, Orlando and Washington D.C. with Avelo Airlines

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport announced it will adding a new low-cost carrier, Avelo Airlines, at a news conference Thursday morning. Tickets are available now.

According to the Avelo Airline website, the carrier will fly ILM passengers directly to Washington D.C. (BWI), New Haven, CT (HVN) and Orlando, FL (MCO). The routes will begin with an inaugural flight on June 30 and regular flights July 1.

Avelo is also running a 1 Year Anniversary Sweepstakes for a year of free flights for two.

The regular routes schedules are below with special introductory rates per an Avelo release:

New Haven, CT - Starting at $39

ILM - HVN departing at 11 a.m. and arriving at 12:45 p.m.

HVN - ILM departing at 8:30 a.m. and arriving at 10:20 a.m.

Orlando, Florida - Starting at $49

ILM - MCO departing at 1:40 p.m. and arriving at 3:15 p.m.

MCO - ILM departing at 7 a.m. and arriving at 8:30 a.m.

Washington D.C./Baltimore - Starting at $29

ILM - BWI departing at 9:10 a.m. and arriving at 10:45 a.m.

BWI - ILM departing at 11:25 a.m. and arriving at 1 p.m.

“We’re thrilled Avelo is adding these three new routes. With these additional routes, ILM will increase our overall seats in the market by 15%. We look forward to welcoming Avelo Airlines and the new ultra low-cost flight options they offer for travelers,” said Donna Girardot, New Hanover County Airport Authority Chairman.

“We are thrilled to get an ultra low-cost carrier that will give citizens low-fare options to travel from ILM and explore new destinations,” said Julia Olson-Boseman, chair of the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.

