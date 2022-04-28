Advertisement

Eastern Carolinians consider possibility of World War III

An ECU professor and residents weigh in on the idea as the conflict in Ukraine escalates.
Apartment building on fire
Apartment building on fire(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Russia is warning of the “real” danger of World War III as Western powers give weapons and aid to Ukraine.

“I think we need to prepare,” Armin Krishnan, East Carolina University security studies associate professor said.

Preparing for war is a reality few want to face, but as fighting rages on in Ukraine, Krishnan said the possibility of war is getting more and more real.

And when we think of war, it is important to know what kind.

“I see the possibility of a cyberwar. Attacks against critical infrastructure. Attacks against supply chains and economic warfare,” Krishnan said.

This idea of a cyberwar is concerning for some here in Eastern Carolina.

“It’s kind of scary because you don’t really think of something happening in this day and time,” Greenville resident Marissa Roach said.

“With how reliant we are as a society on technology, I feel like there could definitely be some collapse with that,” Greenville resident Brody Andrews added in.

Krishnan says Russia is a major exporter of wheat. If the country cuts off the U.S., it could lead to food shortages.

So how should people prepare?

“Have some food supplies for at least a week or two weeks and also have some cash on hand in case the power grid goes down and the credit cards don’t work,” Krishnan explained.

While the threat of a cyberwar looms, some people say they feel we’re ready for whatever happens.

“The threat of cyberattacks is constant,” Greenville resident Samuel Sewall said. “It’s the new form of warfare. I think it’s something that, if any nation is prepared for it, I feel like we are.”

Krishnan added that there is also a possibility of an accidental nuclear war.

For example, during the Cold War in 1995, early warning systems detected a nuclear attack when it wasn’t actually happening.

If that were to happen now, he says the consequences could be disastrous.

