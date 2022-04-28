Early voting kicks off today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Early voting starts today and will continue for a little over two weeks.

Mail-in absentee voting for the May 17th statewide primary is already underway. People have until May 10th to request an absentee ballot, if they want to vote by mail.

Voters can visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website and search the county they live in to find one stop voting locations.

The early-voting period will go through Saturday, May 14th at 3 p.m.

The State Board of Elections is giving early voters tips including:

Since the voting process is already underway, a North Carolina appeals panel has further delayed a lower court’s ruling that ordered election officials to immediately allow felony offenders on probation or parole the ability to vote.

