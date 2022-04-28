Early voting kicks off today
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Early voting starts today and will continue for a little over two weeks.
Mail-in absentee voting for the May 17th statewide primary is already underway. People have until May 10th to request an absentee ballot, if they want to vote by mail.
Voters can visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website and search the county they live in to find one stop voting locations.
The early-voting period will go through Saturday, May 14th at 3 p.m.
The State Board of Elections is giving early voters tips including:
- Voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county. Use the One-Stop Early Voting Sites search tool here.
- Sample ballots for the primary election are available by going through the Voter Search tool here.
- Those who missed the regular voter registration deadline on April 22nd may register and vote at the same time during the early voting period. Same-day registrants must show proof of eligibility and residence. More information can be found here.
- Voters can not change party affiliation at an early voting site during a primary election. However, when you check in to vote at an early voting site, you may update your name or address within the same county.
- Voters who receive an absentee ballot by mail may deliver their completed ballot to an election official at an early voting site in their county. More information can be found here.
- For voters who requested an absentee-by-mail ballot but have not yet returned it, they may choose instead to vote in person during the early voting period or on Election Day, May 17. Voters may discard the by-mail ballot and do not need to bring it to a voting site.
- Voters at one-stop early voting sites are entitled to the same help as voters at a voting place on Election Day. Curbside voting is available for eligible individuals at all early voting sites and more information can be found here.
Since the voting process is already underway, a North Carolina appeals panel has further delayed a lower court’s ruling that ordered election officials to immediately allow felony offenders on probation or parole the ability to vote.
