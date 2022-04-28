Drought Monitor Update

Moderate to severe drought conditions (Jim Howard)

No improvement in drought status for eastern NC (Jim Howard)

Thursday’s updated drought monitor shows no improvement in the drought status across eastern North Carolina. Most areas continue to stay in moderate to severe drought status. The severe drought conditions have now shifted northward to include much of Martin county as well as southern portions of Bertie county. Locations around the Pamlico Sound continue to remain in abnormally dry status.

Rain chances will start to increase across eastern NC as we head into next week, with potentially 1-2″ of total rainfall possible through the week. It won’t be nearly enough to end the drought, but we may get enough rain to ease conditions a little bit.

Thursday

Mostly Sunny and dry. High of 67. Wind: NW 12.

Friday

Trending cloudier. High of 69. Wind: W 6.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain, mist or drizzle. High of 67. Wind: E 5-10. Rain chance 40%.

Sunday

Partly cloudy with a high of 77. Wind: SW 10-15. Rain chance: 20%.

Monday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 82. Wind: SW10 G15. Rain chance: 20%.

