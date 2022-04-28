Advertisement

Carteret County hosting annual Business After Hours Expo

Carteret County Business expo
Carteret County Business expo(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Business After Hours Expo at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City Thursday night.

65 Chamber members and community exhibitors will be featured with booths for displays, product sales, giveaways, and more! The event is open to the public, and the admission fee is $5 per person. Complimentary beer, wine and water will be available, beginning at 5 p.m.

The expo that will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. WITN will have a booth at the expo.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Man dies from electrocution outside Seven Springs
NCIS investigation
WITN INVESTIGATES: Two of three child deaths at Camp Lejeune were sisters
Apartment building on fire
Eastern Carolinians consider possibility of World War III
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
State lawmakers break ground at Washington-Warren Airport
$20 million worth of improvements coming to Eastern Carolina airport

Latest News

(Top) Trent McGee, Aileen Peacock. (Bottom) Lauren Phillips, Kimber Stone.
Several chamber of commerce leaders injured in Greenville accident
Emontae Hall
Teen charged with attempted murder in Kinston shooting
Kinston police
Person injured in shooting, teen charged
Kinston Police
Teen arrested for part in shooting, police continue search for another suspect