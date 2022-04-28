Carteret County hosting annual Business After Hours Expo

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Business After Hours Expo at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City Thursday night.

65 Chamber members and community exhibitors will be featured with booths for displays, product sales, giveaways, and more! The event is open to the public, and the admission fee is $5 per person. Complimentary beer, wine and water will be available, beginning at 5 p.m.

The expo that will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. WITN will have a booth at the expo.

