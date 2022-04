KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks playing a matinee with 3,755 fans in attendance for education day. Kids from all over the east on hand for the field trip. The Woodies fell to Carolina 8-6 but had a chance at the end to get back in it.

The two teams meet again tomorrow night.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.