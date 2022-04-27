Advertisement

WITN INVESTIGATES: Two of three child deaths at Camp Lejeune were sisters

NCIS investigation
NCIS investigation(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - There is new information about three child deaths at Camp Lejeune that happened earlier this month.

WITN News has learned that two of the children were sisters, ages four and six years old.

Camp Lejeune said the three died on two separate occasions on April 16th. The Marines said NCIS is investigating, but would not release any other information other than to say no gun was involved.

According to documents obtained by WITN today, two of the victims died at their parents’ home in the Berkeley Manor housing area of Camp Lejeune.

Berkeley Manor map
Berkeley Manor map(Google Maps)

The documents list the cause of death for the two sisters as “pending”. Records show that their father is a staff sergeant with 3d Battalion, 6th Marines.

A deputy medical examiner at the U.S. Armed Forces Medical Examiner System at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware was the official who certified the documents.

An NCIS spokesman told WITN this afternoon that no one has been charged in the deaths at this time and that their investigation is ongoing.

