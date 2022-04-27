Advertisement

Two wanted in Duplin County for drug trafficking

Alex Henderson and Kendel Letchworth
Alex Henderson and Kendel Letchworth(Duplin County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are wanted by Duplin County deputies on drug trafficking charges.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says Alex Henderson and Kendel Letchworth are wanted for several outstanding charges including trafficking opiates, resisting arrest, and other drug offenses.

Deputies say on Wednesday, they pulled off a vehicle driven by Henderson on Old Chinquapin Road outside of Beulaville.

WITN is told that during the stop, Henderson, Letchworth, and Charles Quinn, of Jacksonville, ran away. Quinn was caught.

Deputies are still looking for Henderson and Letchworth, and ask anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at 910-296-2150.

