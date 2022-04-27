Traffic alert: New Bern road closing at railroad tracks Wednesday

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern drivers may have to take a different route Wednesday and possibly Thursday if they pass railroad tracks.

The railroad tracks at National Avenue are closing starting at 7:00 a.m. today and could stay closed into Thursday.

The closure comes as Norfolk Southern repairs the tracks.

Drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs while crews work on the tracks.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.