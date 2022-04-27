Advertisement

Traffic alert: New Bern road closing at railroad tracks Wednesday

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern drivers may have to take a different route Wednesday and possibly Thursday if they pass railroad tracks.

The railroad tracks at National Avenue are closing starting at 7:00 a.m. today and could stay closed into Thursday.

The closure comes as Norfolk Southern repairs the tracks.

Drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs while crews work on the tracks.

