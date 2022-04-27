Teacher of the Week: Caryn Vaughan from Northside High School.

PINETOWN, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for April 27 is Caryn Vaughan from Northside High School.

Vaughan is an English teacher. She grew up in Richmond, V.A. before returning to her family hometown of New Bern, N.C. during high school. Following, she got her degree from East Carolina University and Pitt Community College.

After college, she pursued a career in public education, but left for a career in the medical field. She then found herself longing once again for the classroom and moved to Belhaven.

“I consider the students at Northside High School to be “my kids” and genuinely love those moments in my classroom where I see them light up with “AHA” moments and the critical thinking process begins! Teaching high school English was my first passion as a young girl, and I am dedicated to providing my students with authentic and creative learning experiences. Leadership, Ownership, Integrity, and Collaboration are essential skills that are developed in the home, in the classroom, in the workplace, and in personal relationships,” said Vaughan.

Vaughan serves in many other roles at the school too, she is the English Department Chair, National Beta Club Sponsor, and Varsity Cheerleading Coach.

The person who nominated Vaughan wrote, “I believe that Mrs. Vaughan should be the Teacher of the Week because teaching has always been her. She loves to do it and she loves the students. Even if she hasn’t had you all 4 years, she’ll take you right under her wing and she’ll guide you in the right direction and she will not let you fail. She calls her students “her kids” and she genuinely cares about you and the moments she makes with all her students.”

“My greatest joy as a high school teacher and coach is watching young adults develop their own critical thinking skills and their voice as individuals while stepping out of their comfort zone and working hard for their own success as well as the success of those around them! Each one of “my kids” has a unique and brilliant quality that is endearing and exciting to witness as they “get comfortable in their skin” and begin to see their own potential.”

Congrats Mrs. Vaughan!

Every week during the school year, WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

