Advertisement

State representative seeks funding for reentry program

North Carolina state Rep. Brian Farkas with Pitt Community College administrators
North Carolina state Rep. Brian Farkas with Pitt Community College administrators(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community college and a state legislator are teaming up in an effort to help former inmates succeed once they are released.

North Carolina state Rep. Brian Farkas says he plans to file legislation seeking $400,000 to help fund Pitt Community College’s reentry program.

The program helps former inmates transition from prison or jail back into the outside world. Program administrators say resources like substance abuse and mental health counseling, job training, and stable housing are critical in helping people avoid reoffending.

They say successful transitions help save tax dollars and lead to safer communities.

“Not making it a revolving door for people to come out and then, the next thing you know, get back in again because there’s no services there or you don’t understand what you need to be doing not to go back,” Ernis Lee, Pitt Community College director of college outreach said.

Administrators say they hope the program can serve as a model for other counties in North Carolina to follow.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Anderson
Greenville man held on $12.3 million bond after drug bust
Bath house fire
Man dies, mother able to escape fire in Bath
Stephon Rogers
Police say Ayden murder suspect on the run
The log truck overturned and spilled logs all over the highway.
Driver charged in Highway 11 log truck accident
Zachary Iler
Maryland man charged with child sex crimes in Onslow County

Latest News

Hertford County man convicted of cooking meth
NCIS investigation
WITN INVESTIGATES: Two of three child deaths at Camp Lejeune were sisters
Craven County drug arrests presser
Craven County deputies announce arrests of 60 people on drug & gun charges
Willie Dixon
Silver Alert canceled for missing Wilson man