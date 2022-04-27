State representative seeks funding for reentry program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community college and a state legislator are teaming up in an effort to help former inmates succeed once they are released.

North Carolina state Rep. Brian Farkas says he plans to file legislation seeking $400,000 to help fund Pitt Community College’s reentry program.

The program helps former inmates transition from prison or jail back into the outside world. Program administrators say resources like substance abuse and mental health counseling, job training, and stable housing are critical in helping people avoid reoffending.

They say successful transitions help save tax dollars and lead to safer communities.

“Not making it a revolving door for people to come out and then, the next thing you know, get back in again because there’s no services there or you don’t understand what you need to be doing not to go back,” Ernis Lee, Pitt Community College director of college outreach said.

Administrators say they hope the program can serve as a model for other counties in North Carolina to follow.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.