Sheriff: Man dies from electrocution outside Seven Springs

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has died after he was electrocuted early Wednesday morning.

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram confirms to WITN that it happened shortly after midnight on Davis Hardy Road, which is outside of Seven Springs.

Reports say a 32-year-old man was killed while he was trying to plug in an electrical device.

Ingram says the victim’s name is being withheld until his family is notified.

