Advertisement

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay...
Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries.

San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said Wednesday that Yesenia Ramirez had driven the child and his grandmother on a shopping trip and communicated with Jose Portillo before he entered the San Jose apartment and took the baby Monday.

He says surveillance video shows Portillo walking toward the apartment with a car seat and a small blanket.

The baby was found unharmed Tuesday inside a home where Portillo lived.

Camarillo says a motive is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Anderson
Greenville man held on $12.3 million bond after drug bust
Bath house fire
Man dies, mother able to escape fire in Bath
Stephon Rogers
Police say Ayden murder suspect on the run
The log truck overturned and spilled logs all over the highway.
Driver charged in Highway 11 log truck accident
Zachary Iler
Maryland man charged with child sex crimes in Onslow County

Latest News

Police in Tennessee say a woman stole a patrol car after being arrested for DUI.
VIDEO: Woman refuses police commands, steals patrol car while in handcuffs
Police in Tennessee say a woman stole a patrol car after being arrested for DUI.
Tennessee woman steals police car while handcuffed
Hertford County man convicted of cooking meth
Heroes of Boston Marathon bombing recognized in DC
Heroes of Boston Marathon bombing recognized in DC
NCIS investigation
WITN INVESTIGATES: Two of three child deaths at Camp Lejeune were sisters