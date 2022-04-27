Pitt Community College hosts first in-person job fair since 2020

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jobs are out there for soon-to-be college graduates. On Wednesday, Pitt Community College introduced its students to some of the possibilities.

The college held the first job fair on campus since the pandemic started. PCC Career Services Coordinator Arwen Parris says she’s glad to see the in-person event return after a two-year hiatus.

“We missed the opportunity for our students to be able to connect with our area’s biggest employers,” Parris said.

Seventeen employers were at the event, including East Carolina University, a gaming software company, and Food Lion.

A free photoshoot was also made available for students to get new headshots for LinkedIn and their resumes.

Laura Hutchinson is graduating this spring. She’s one of nearly 100 students who took advantage of the job fair.

“This actually means the world to me because with not knowing where to start when it comes to looking for a job, this kind of points you in the right direction,” Hutchinson said.

Another job fair will take place at PCC in December. It will focus on construction and industrial technology.

Organizers are still working on choosing the exact date.

If you're interested in enrolling as a student at Pitt Community College, you can stop by their admissions office

