Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How many days with an inch of rain do we get in a year?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In a warming climate, the atmosphere can hold more moisture which will lead to larger rains from storms. Looking at the 30 year average, how many days do you think we get an inch of rain or more in a year’s time?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 27 (WITN)

Hint: We average roughly 50 inches of rain in a year and many rain events don’t total a inch. Also, the answer is more than 5.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Apr 27 (WITN)

15 days each year typically have a rainfall totalling an inch or more. July, August, September average 2 days each month while every other month averages one. Summer thunderstorms and tropical activity helped July, August, and September average one more day than other months. As our climate warms, we will likely see more extremes leading to some years with many more than 15 days of an inch or rain or more. We are currently experiencing the opposite extreme with a worsening drought. - Phillip Williams

