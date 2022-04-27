Pet of the Week: Flash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s pet of the week is Flash and he just might find his way to your heart quicker than lightning.

The five-year-old would love a running partner or someone with a fenced in yard for him to play in.

Flash is known for his beagle bark, which he can use to tell you just how much you mean to him.

This is his second stay at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, so he is ready to hit the ground running with you.

If you think you could be the one for Flash, you can fill out an adoption application on the Human Society’s website.

